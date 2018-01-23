Framus Introduces New William DuVall Talisman Signature, Teases New D Series

Framus William DuVall Talisman Signature (Image credit: Framus)

Framus has debuted its new 2018 models. The new models include a William DuVall Talisman Signature, a Devin Townsend Stormbender Artist Series guitar and the new D Series.

The William DuVall Talisman Signature (pictured above) will be available as a Custom Shop Masterbuilt as well as a Pro Series Teambuilt instrument. The model was developed in close collaboration with Duvall—the lead singer of Alice in Chains—and features a mahogany body with carved flamed maple top and inserts and a mahogany neck with Tigerstripe ebony fingerboard.

Framus Devin Townsend Stormbender Artist Series (Image credit: Framus)

The Framus Devin Townsend Stormbender Artist Series guitar (pictured above) is also brand new, while the D Series includes a number of new models, including the Phil XG Artist Line, the Diablo Supreme and the Panthera Supreme (pictured below).

More details, including specs and pricing, will be available in the coming months.

For more on Framus' full line of guitars, stop by warwick.de.