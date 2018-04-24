Framus Unveils New D-Series Guitars

Framus has unveiled its new D-Series of electric guitars. The new series is manufactured in China, with extensive final inspections made in Markneukirchen, Germany.

The D-Series is based on Framus' Teambuilt German Pro Series and its Custom Shop models. Its pickups are manufactured by Seymour Duncan, the fingerboards are made of Tigerstripe Ebony and left-handed versions are available without surcharge. Warwick Security Locks, Cleartone Strings and a Deluxe RockBag are all included with every model.

Framus Diablo Pro (Image credit: Courtesy of Framus)

Framus Diablo Pro

The Framus Diablo Pro includes a flat basswood body, a bolt-on maple neck and a Wilkinson style vibrato system. It is optionally available in Nirvana Black Transparent High Polish, Burgundy Red Transparent High Polish and Natural Transparent Satin finishes.

Framus Diablo Progressive X (Image credit: Courtesy of Framus)

Framus Diablo Progressive X

The Framus Diablo Progressive X features a curved body—a Poplar Burl Veneer Top and mahogany back—a bolt-on maple neck and an original Floyd Rose vibrato system. It is available in Nirvana Black Transparent High Polish, Antique Tobacco Transparent High Polish and Burgundy Blackburst Transparent High Polish finishes.

Framus Diablo Supreme (Image credit: Courtesy of Framus)

Framus Diablo Supreme

The Framus Diablo Supreme features a curved body—an AAAA Flamed Maple Veneer Top and mahogany back—a set-in mahogany neck, a Tune 'o’ matic bridge and a stop tailpiece. It is available in Nirvana Black Transparent High Polish, Burgundy Blackburst Transparent High Polish and Bleached Ocean Blue Burst Transparent High finishes.

Framus Panthera Supreme (Image credit: Courtesy of Framus)

Framus Panthera Supreme

The Framus Panthera Supreme features a curved body—an AAAA Flamed Maple Veneer Top and mahogany back—a set-in mahogany neck, a Tune ’o’ matic bridge and a stop tailpiece. It is available in Nirvana Black Transparent High Polish, Burgundy Blackburst Transparent High Polish and Bleached Ocean Blue Burst Transparent High Polish finishes.

Framus Phil XG Artist Line (Image credit: Courtesy of Framus)

Framus Phil XG Artist Line

The Framus Phil XG Artist Line features a flat mahogany body, a set-in mahogany neck (fat shape), a Tune ’o’ matic bridge and a stop tailpiece. It is available in Solid Black High Polish, Solid Creme White High Polish, Solid Black Satin and Vintage Sunburst Transparent High Polish finishes.

Framus Panthera Pro-7 (Image credit: Courtesy of Framus)

Framus Panthera Pro-7

The Framus Panthera Pro-7 includes a curved mahogany body, a bolt-on maple neck, a Tune ’o’ matic bridge and a stop tailpiece. It is available in Nirvana Black Transparent High Polish, Burgundy Blackburst Transparent High Polish and Solid Black Satin finishes.

For pricing and more info, head on over to framus.de.