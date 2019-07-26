Fredric Effects Unveils the Regent 150 Preamp

London-based Fredric Effects has unveiled the Regent 150 Preamp, which the company touts as an accurate recreation of an “obscure East German preamp,” the 1970s-era Vermona Regent 150K.

The new Regent 150 utilizes the preamplifier and EQ circuit from the Vermona. There’s also a charge pump to match the voltage of the original preamp, as well as real NOS 40-year-old East German transistors.

According to Fredric, the Regent 150 can be used as an EQ or boost, with a treble control that adds a glassy and precise clean sound and a bass that is “warm without being flubby.”

The Regent 150 is available for £120, or roughly $150. For more information or to purchase, head to Fredric.