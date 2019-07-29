Friedman Introduces BE-100 Deluxe Amp

Friedman has unveiled the BE-100 Deluxe amp, which updates the company’s popular BE-100 with a slew of new features.

Among the additions to the all-tube head are an extra gain and master for the HBE overdrive channel, a plexi clean channel borrowed from the company’s Smallbox amp and tone shaping tools that include a response switch, a thump knob and a thump frequency switch.

The BE-100 boasts five 12AX7 preamp tubes and four EL34 power tubes, as well as three channels—BE, HBE and Plexi. Additional features include a saturation switch, a voice switch to vary top end response, a Gain Structure switch, an ultra-transparent series effects loop, a four, eight and 16 ohm impedance selector switch and more.

For more information, head to Friedman Amplification.