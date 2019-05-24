Furch Unveils New Top-of-the-Line Red Series Guitars

Furch Red LC

Furch has announced two additions to its Red Series, its top of the line acoustic guitars. The Red LC has an Alpine spruce top and cocobolo back and sides, while the Red SR features a Sitka spruce top with Indian rosewood back and sides.

Both instruments sport Central American Ziricote for the bridge, fingerboard and headstock overlay, koa binding, rosette and tail decoration and abalone and mother-of-pearl leaf inlays.

The Red LC and SR also boast Furch proprietary design features and production technologies, including soundboard and backplate voicing, the Furch CNR System neck joint and Full-Pore High-Gloss Finish.

The Red LC is available from €4,266, or approximately $4,774, and the Red SR is available from €3,189, or approximately $3,569.

For more information, head over to Furch Guitars.