G&L Introduces New Fullerton Deluxe Skyhawk

G&L has introduced the Fullerton Deluxe Skyhawk, an update on the company’s original Skyhawk from 1984. The double-cutaway body boasts a hint of offset, an arched pickguard shape and a chrome control plate accented by chrome volume, treble and bass knobs.

There’s also a Leo Fender-designed Dual-Fulcrum vibrato, as well as MFD pickups that are controlled by a standard five-way switch and also a mini-toggle to allow neck+bridge or all three pickups together.

The Fullerton Deluxe Skyhawk is available in two combinations: 3-Tone Sunburst over Alder body, Caribbean Rosewood fingerboard, Vintage Gloss; and Clear Orange over Ash body, Maple fingerboard, Vintage Gloss.

For more information, head to G&L Guitars.