Gear Demo: Positive Grid BIAS Head Amp Match Power Amplifier

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

In this new video, which was posted today over at Guitar World's YouTube channel, Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario demos and discusses Positive Grid's BIAS Head Amp Match Power Amplifier.

BIAS Head is a guitar and bass amp that accurately captures any amp tone, including the cab and even mic position. You can safely connect your cab into its powerful Class D 600 Watt RMS @ 8 Ohm. With the included BIAS Amp Pro software, you can share and download thousands of amp match models and save them right in the head.

Hardware and software beautifully integrated, BIAS Head allows you to design and match any amp tone on the fly, share and download Amp Match models in the cloud, and use that massive tone on a full-blown 600w RMS power amp.

It comes with Amp Match technology, which lets you precisely match the nuanced tone of any classic, modern or boutique amp and load custom cab and mic responses. You can share or download thousands of Amp Match models from ToneCloud.

The op-amps, passive components and A/D and D/A converters used are all top of the line. BIAS Head’s power amp is optimized to perform any BIAS Amp presets at the highest audio quality possible at any volume. It also provides zero latency performance due to its built-in interface.

For more information—including several more videos—check out the BIAS Head's page at positivegrid.com.