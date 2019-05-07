Get a Fatter Bottom with the Fat Bottom Brass Bar

Killer Guitar Components has introduced the Fat Bottom, a solid-milled brass bar designed to “add bulk to your bridge and body to your sound.”

According to the company, the Fat Bottom increases resonance, sustain, vibration transfer and warmth of tone. The bar fits six-saddle tremolo and hardtail bridges, with no additional hardware or permanent modifications required for installation.

Additionally, when used with tremolo systems, pushing with your palm on the Fat Bottom will add a slight vibrato to your sound.

The Fat Bottom is available in two sizes— Vintage (2-7/32” String Spacing) and Narrow (2-1/16” String Spacing)—and sells for $49.95.

