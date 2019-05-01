GHS Debuts New Thin Core Phosphor Bronze Acoustic Guitar Strings

GHS has debuted its new Thin Core Phosphor Bronze acoustic guitar strings.

Wound over a round core, the low-tension strings seek to bring a balanced, warm sound to your acoustic—with high clarity and definition.

According to GHS, the strings were designed for beginners, guitarists with a lighter touch and players with vintage instruments—where string tension can be a greater cause for concern.

GHS' Thin Core Phosphor Bronze acoustic guitar strings are available now.

For more info, head on over to ghsstrings.com.