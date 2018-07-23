Gibson Debuts New 2018 Les Paul Junior Billie Joe Armstrong Signature Model

Gibson has debuted its new Les Paul Junior Billie Joe Armstrong Signature model.

The guitar features a single ’57 Classic humbucker, a mahogany body, a mahogany slim taper neck and a rosewood fingerboard. Vintage Deluxe tuners and a chrome, non-compensated wraparound tailpiece also come standard.

“I like to keep things a blank canvas when it comes to guitars,” Armstrong said of the guitar, which he says is “By far the coolest guitar on the planet.”

The Les Paul Junior Billie Joe Armstrong Signature model is listed as part of Gibson's 2018 model line, and is available now—in Sonic Blue, Maraschino Cherry and Ebony finishes for $1,399.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to gibson.com.