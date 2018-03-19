Gibson Introduces New Vivian Campbell Les Paul Custom

Gibson Vivian Campbell Les Paul Custom (Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has introduced its newest custom model, the Vivian Campbell Les Paul Custom.

The new model for the Def Leppard/Dio guitarist features a Seventies neck profile, passive high-output humbuckers, satin chrome parts, Les Paul Custom "tuxedo" appointments and a rubbed-patina black-and-grey color scheme inspired by the coastal rock formations of Campbell's hometown in Northern Ireland.

The guitar is made up of a two-piece figured maple top, lightweight solid mahogany body with a nitrocellulose lacquer finish, 22 jumbo Dunlop 6100 frets and pearl block inlays. It comes with Kidney Grover tuning machines, Dimarzio neck and bridge pickups and a Custom Shop case.

The Vivian Campbell Les Paul Custom is available now for $5,999. You can watch Campbell demo and discuss the guitar below.

For more info, head on over to gibson.com.