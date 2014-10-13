Gibson Introduces Seven-String Les Paul Classic Guitar

Gibson has introduced its new Les Paul Classic 7 String — the first ever seven-string Les Paul.

From the company:

For too long the luthiers at Gibson have reserved the seven-string guitars for other popular models like the Flying V and Explorer, but no longer!

The Les Paul Classic 7-String is here to lay down the low down for the single-cut rock machine, with superb power and versatility, and all the iconic looks that made the Les Paul a Classic in the first place.

The mahogany body with traditional weight-relief and carved maple top form the foundation, while the glued-in mahogany neck with one-piece rosewood fingerboard all stick to the 24.75” scale length for the playing feel you’ve come to love. A Seymour Duncan ’59+ in the neck position and hot JB in the bridge blast out scorching humbucker tones, with push-pull coil splitting for brighter single-coil sound, and there’s an onboard 15 dB Turbo Boost when you really need to blow the house down.

The popular SlimTaper neck profile helps you maintain speed and playing ease across the full seven strings, and feels great from low-string riffing to high-fret wailing. The Les Paul Classic 7-String comes protected in a Vintage Brown Gibson hardshell case.

Check out the photo gallery below, and head here for more information, including specs 'n' such.