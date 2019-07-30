Godin Announces New Fairmount Acoustic Guitar

Godin has introduced the Fairmount CH LTD Rosewood HG EQ, a Concert Hall-sized model that is the most recent addition to its new line of acoustic guitars.

The Fairmount boasts solid rosewood back and sides, a solid spruce top, a mahogany neck and a Richlite fretboard with Godin LTD inlays.

There’s also a tortoise shell pickguard and headstock, an LR Baggs Anthem preamp, a Graphtech nut and an ebony bridge and tailpiece.

The Fairmount is available for $2,150.

For more information, head over to Godin Guitars.