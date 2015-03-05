Guild Guitars Re-Releases S-100 Polara in Black and White — Demo Video

Guild has announced that the flagship solid-body model in the Newark St. Collection, the S-100 Polara, is now available with Black and White finish options.

The S-100 Polara holds its own among the competition, with a slightly offset mahogany body that’s extremely comfortable to play.

It features dual “Anti-Hum” neck and bridge pickups, which offer a wide range of sound, including the hard-rocking tone most commonly associated with Kim Thayil of Soundgarden, whose S-100 Polaras have accompanied him throughout his career.

Standard features include a one-piece mahogany neck, 24.75-inch scale length, pearloid block inlays, three-way pickup toggle switch, Grover Sta-Tite tuning machines, and Guild’s “stop” tailpiece. One of Guild’s most well-known solid-body guitars, the S-100 Polara evokes the vintage tone and classic vibe of the 1970s.

S-100 Polara Black

Street: $799.99

S-100 Polara White

Street: $799.99

S-100 Polara Cherry Red

Street: $799.99

For more about Guild's Newark St. Collection, visit guildguitars.com.