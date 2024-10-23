“The pinnacle of high-gain performance”: Blackstar gives its brand-defining Series One amp an extensive modern reboot for the first time in nearly 20 years

Blackstar has introduced the heavily upgraded Series One 100 MK II amp head – a new take on the British firm’s flagship Series One guitar amp, which is said to represent “the pinnacle of high gain performance”.

The OG unit was unveiled back in 2007, and has since become one of the company’s most popular and well-known offerings, catering specifically to metal and heavier players. The brand-defining unit was one of Blackstar’s earliest triumphs (it arrived the same year the company was founded), and helped put the fledgling firm on the map.

Now, 17 years after the original Series One launch, Blackstar has updated it for modern guitar players in the form of the aptly named Series One MK II head.

The word “updated” is doing some seriously heavy lifting in this context, because this isn’t just your run-of-the-mill, slap-a-new-name-on-it kind of overhaul – this is a systemic, top-to-bottom revamp that promises to channel the world class tones of the original alongside some much-needed internal tweaks.

Namely, there have been over 30 circuit modifications and voicing tweaks to the original design, resulting in four “clear, focused, and defined” gain channels, with “best-in-class note definition” to go with them.

Clean, Crunch, OD1 and OD2 channels each get their own Gain and Volume controls, with additional Bright/Warm and Super Crunch modes for each set of voices. A pair of three-band EQs, which are wired to the Clean/Crunch and OD1/OD2 channels, help with further tone-tweaking, as does a master control panel comprising Resonance, Presence and Volume knobs.

Blackstar’s proprietary Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) control makes the cut, promising to give players an easily sweepable range of both American and British amp tones.

Other notable upgrades include the patented Dynamic Power Reduction control – which (as the name suggests) reduces the power from 100W to 10W for tube tone and feel at lower volume levels – and full MIDI integration for use in more complex rigs.

“The Series One MK II is more than an amp – it’s the culmination of nearly two decades of Blackstar’s relentless pursuit of sonic perfection,” Blackstar says in a statement.

“Tailored specifically for the needs of modern metal guitarists, this range offers best-in-class sound quality, unrivalled tonal versatility, and rock-solid durability.”

It’s joined by the Series One PRO 412B MKII cab, which features Celestion Vintage 30s to deliver a “crushing low end without ever getting ‘flabby’”.

The Series One 100 MKII and Series One PRO 412B MKII are available to preorder now for $1,999 and $1,499, respectively.

Visit Blackstar for more.