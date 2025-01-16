“Yellow Fall became one of the best-selling pedals in Donner’s history”: Donner has given its Jack White-approved delay pedal an upgrade… and it’s got an awfully familiar new look

NAMM 2025: Donner looks set to rock the boat at this year’s NAMM show, and has now followed up its potentially game-changing Embark range of $29 effects pedals with a standalone delay pedal that is also bound to turn heads… for an entirely different reason.

The Versa Yellow Fall 2 Delay is, as implied, the sequel to the first Yellow Fall, which hit the market in 2014 as Donner’s first-ever stompbox. It was a humble mini pedal, with one knob and one footswitch, but its older sibling is something far more advanced.

Now, the updated Yellow Fall features an expanded control layout comprising an additional footswitch for onboard reverb, and a host of accompanying parameters that help navigate this wider tonal palette.

The big talking point here, though, will probably be its new look. Yes, you will be forgiven for thinking this looks awfully similar to any Universal Audio effects pedal – after all, that two-switch, three-toggle, six-knob design is consistent across all UAFX stompboxes.

Donner Versa Yellow Fall 2 Guitar Pedal Reviews By @Steven Kambach - YouTube Watch On

Nevertheless, this cheeky, not-so-subtle nod to those pedals – whether intentional or not – is merely a testament to the ‘3x3 Matrix’ form factor’s usability, and with its bolstered effects set, such considerations were clearly taken into account when developing the Yellow Fall 2.

In terms of tone, what will probably do the heavy lifting in selling this pedal is that ‘Echo’ mode. Accessed through the three-way switch – which also offers Digital and Vintage delays – the Echo voice is lifted and developed directly from Yellow Fall 1, and notably has a high-profile admirer.

Jack White’s unexpected collaboration with Donner last year was one of NAMM 2024’s biggest stories, resulting in the well-received Triple Threat multi-effects pedal. One of those included effects was (you guessed it) ‘Echo’, which White himself hand-selected and named from the original Yellow Fall for inclusion in his signature stompbox.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Donner) (Image credit: Donner)

The White-approved ‘Echo’ is now the beating heart of the UA lookalike, which also offers three reverb types, as well as a Type toggle for circulating preset positions, and a Save/Tap Tempo button. Elsewhere, the effects are tailored through all the expected delay and reverb dials, while stereo inputs and outputs look to expand its functionality.

It has to be said, Donner has been in rather admirable form recently. With White’s seal of approval now something it can constantly point its finger at, there's no telling where this brand will go next...

The Versa Yellow Fall 2 is available now for $139.

Visit Donner for more.