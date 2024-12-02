Selling a Cry Baby was my worst-ever pedal deal. Now Guitar Center is offering a 20% discount on the classic wah – is it finally time to let go of my very real pain?

News
By
published

A friend and I made a deal. A deal that has haunted me to this day. Specifically, Cyber Monday 2024...

Jim Dunlop Cry Baby deal
(Image credit: Guitar Center / Jim Dunlop)

When I was 18 I sold my Cry Baby in gleaming, un-gigged condition for a pitifully low amount to a friend who played in a classic rock covers band. How much? Well, there is, coincidentally, a 20% discount on the Dunlop Original Cry Baby over at Guitar Center right now – and this was a lot less than that.

‘What do I care?’ I thought, ‘I’ve got a budget early-’00s DigiTech multi-effects – and now I can finally do literally everything.’ There was a square USB connection, it included (the no-doubt industry standard) ‘Pro Tracks’ recording software. It was the future!

Jim Dunlop Cry Baby
Jim Dunlop Cry Baby: was US$99.99 now US$79.99 at Guitar Center

Save 20% on the Jim Dunlop Original Cry Baby wah pedal over at Guitar Center right now. It is the name most synonymous with the wah effect – and has been a pedal board staple since its introduction in 1967. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen it at since the pandemic – and well below its average $96 tag. The sale ends December 4, so don’t wait around.

View Deal
Dunlop, MXR, Way Huge pedals: 20% off$149$199$99$149

Dunlop, MXR, Way Huge pedals: 20% off
A blanket 20% discount across Jim Dunlop's huge portfolio of pedals? Guitar Center, you really are spoiling us. Everything from the MXR Carbon Copy ($149 $119) to Dookie Drive ($199 $159), Dunlop Cry Baby ($99 $79) to Way Huge Swollen Pickle ($149 $119) are included.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.