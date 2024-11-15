“We're aware that an overdrive pedal this tiny is a bit ridiculous, but it also makes it pretty awesome”: Meet the Olinthus Cicada, the world’s smallest overdrive pedal with “the roar of a lion”

Based on one of the most popular tube screamers, the pocket-sized device is redefining how small and mighty stompboxes can be

Olinthus Cicada
(Image credit: Olinthus)

Good things, they say, come in small packages, and the miro-sized Olinthus Cicada is aiming to be just that for players with extremely limited pedalboard space.

Quite possibly the world's smallest overdrive pedal, its roughly the size of its namesake insect, meaning it can fit snugly in the palm of your hand. Despite its humble size, its creators say it has “the roar of a lion,” with its circuitry based on the heralded Ibanez TS808 Tube Screamer.

Phil Weller
