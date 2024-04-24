I’ve played IK Multimedia’s nano modeling amp, the TONEX One – and it could be the ultimate pocket-sized pedal platform

By Alex Lynham
published

The tiny modeler is not perfect, but it’s going to solve a lot of problems – particularly for players who are willing to put in a little time upfront

IK Multimedia TONEX One
(Image credit: Alex Lynham/Future)
At a Glance

Price: $179.99
Type: Amp modelling mini pedal
Amp models: 200+
Connectivity: TS in, TRS out, USB-C
Weight: 160g
Flow is one of the most important aspects of guitar playing. As a composer or player, it’s part of the allure of playing the instrument. Finding that rich, trance-like state where you puzzle out a musical idea or learn a scale or a riff is addictive.

