“It’s everything the SLO is, all in a pedal”: Soldano’s SLO Plus could be the new hard rock pedal amp to beat – bringing both channels of the legendary SLO-100 guitar amp to the floor

News
By
( , )
published

A single-channel offering from 2022 has been usurped by the two-channel upgrade, which promises the tube-amp-like tones of the iconic SLO-100

SOLDANO SLO PLUS Pedal - a complete SUPER LEAD OVERDRIVE in a small box - YouTube SOLDANO SLO PLUS Pedal - a complete SUPER LEAD OVERDRIVE in a small box - YouTube
Watch On

Soldano has unveiled the SLO Plus – a new pedal amp that aims to place both channels of the firm's legendary SLO-100 guitar amp into a single stompbox.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.