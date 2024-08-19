He was one player with a Les Paul, another altogether with a Strat – from heartbreaking vibrato to fire-breathing leads, Gary Moore was one of the blues’ most versatile guitarists

By
( )
published

This Gary Moore lesson teaches you two sides to the late blues icon’s playing

Gary Moore goes wild with a red Stratocaster
(Image credit: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

It’s often said that the sound comes from the player rather than the guitar. For example, there’s a well-travelled anecdote about Ted Nugent picking up Eddie Van Halen’s guitar at a soundcheck and sounding like Ted Nugent, even through Eddie’s rig.

While there’s a lot of truth in such stories, it’s also correct to say that different guitars can influence how we play. Gary Moore’s differing approaches to playing a Strat or Les Paul are great example of this.

Richard Barrett
Richard Barrett

As well as a longtime contributor to Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, Richard is Tony Hadley’s longstanding guitarist, and has worked with everyone from Roger Daltrey to Ronan Keating.