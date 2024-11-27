“Modding for dummies? Well, some of you more experienced guitar tinkerers might be having a chuckle, but this levels the playing field”: How Gibson’s Quick Connect pickups are the Les Paul mod pretty much anyone can do – no soldering required

Features
By
( )
published

As Gibson finally adds some Quick Connect pickups to its Pickup Shop lineup, we revisit this simple no-solder method to mod your Modern guitar

Gibson Quick Connect Humbuckers: A modding project
(Image credit: Future / Dave Burrluck)
Jump To:

It’s hardly a “Hold the front page!” moment, but latest releases in Gibson’s expansive aftermarket Pickup Shop collection include a pair of sets – the perennial ’57 Classic and the back-to-the-70s Dirty Fingers hot humbuckers – that come with what many thought were the brand’s ‘forgotten’ Quick Connect plugs.

The what? Well, with these connectors attached to the four-conductor pickup lead, they’re a push-fit into the relevant PCB-style Gibson control circuit that can give you some tricky additional sounds.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Dave Burrluck
Dave Burrluck
Gear Reviews Editor, Guitarist

Dave Burrluck is one of the world’s most experienced guitar journalists, who started writing back in the '80s for International Musician and Recording World, co-founded The Guitar Magazine and has been the Gear Reviews Editor of Guitarist magazine for the past two decades. Along the way, Dave has been the sole author of The PRS Guitar Book and The Player's Guide to Guitar Maintenance as well as contributing to numerous other books on the electric guitar. Dave is an active gigging and recording musician and still finds time to make, repair and mod guitars, not least for Guitarist’s The Mod Squad.