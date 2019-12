Guitar World Recommends shines the spotlight on new and noteworthy gear for guitarists. This week, Guitar World recommends the new Buffer Boost from Jim Dunlop and MXR.

This tiny little gadget makes up for signal loss that can occur when combining effects; it fine-tunes signal recovery with Hi & Lo cut switches and features extra output for optional separate unbuffered signal chain.

For more about this handy piece of gear (and so much more), visit jimdunlop.com.