Guitar World Recommends: Washburn Heritage 20 Series WD20SCE Acoustic Guitar — Video

Guitar World Recommends shines the spotlight on new and noteworthy gear for guitarists. This week, Guitar World recommends the new Washburn WD20SCE Acoustic Guitar.

From the Heritage 20 Series, the WD20SCE is a high-quality dreadnought acoustic/electric guitar that features premium Fishman electronics and a cutaway for better upper-fret access.

Thanks to its solid spruce top (supported by quarter-sawn scalloped bracing) and the gorgeous rosewood back and side woods, the WD20SCE sounds great acoustically. It will work well when played solo or in group situations. When it comes time to step onto the stage and plug in, the WD20SCE will reward you with natural acoustic tone from its Fishman 301T electronics.

The 301T provides simple tone shaping with bass and treble tone controls and a feedback reducing phase switch. A built in tuner provides quick and accurate tuning. Other features include die cast tuners and a rosewood fingerboard, bridge and headstock cap. We’ve equipped it with the finest D'Addario EXP-16 light set of phospher bronze strings.

For more about this guitar, visit its page over at washburn.com.