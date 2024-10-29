“It was the best Fender-style neck I’d seen outside of the Custom Shop. This was the neck I’d been trying to get made all these years”: How Chapman Guitars reinvented itself with a new factory, fresh ideas and the help of industry guru Trevor Wilkinson

Teaming up with Harmony Musical Instruments in India to make their guitars, Rob Chapman's brand is ushering in a new era – and it has Trevor Wilkinson on-call as consultant

Chapman DPT Peter Honoré
(Image credit: Chapman Guitars)

Not for the first time, part of this story starts with the legendary guitar hardware designer Trev Wilkinson. Just before Covid, Trev had shown us some DIY guitar kits that were a serious level up from the cheapos that seem to flood the market. It turns out they were being made in India by Harmony Musical Instruments (not to be confused with the Harmony guitar brand) and proved hugely impressive in their quality and detail.

“I’d been at the NAMM Show,” remembers Trev, who was actually hard at work at the Indian factory when we called, “and Harmony’s CEO, Shankar Swamy, and [works manager] Pushpalingam Chithirai put a Fender-style neck in my hands and it was the best proper Fender-style neck I’d seen outside of the Fender Custom Shop.

Dave Burrluck
Dave Burrluck
Gear Reviews Editor, Guitarist

Dave Burrluck is one of the world’s most experienced guitar journalists, who started writing back in the '80s for International Musician and Recording World, co-founded The Guitar Magazine and has been the Gear Reviews Editor of Guitarist magazine for the past two decades. Along the way, Dave has been the sole author of The PRS Guitar Book and The Player's Guide to Guitar Maintenance as well as contributing to numerous other books on the electric guitar. Dave is an active gigging and recording musician and still finds time to make, repair and mod guitars, not least for Guitarist’s The Mod Squad.