“My instinct was to start filming. I hope your guitars are OK”: Guitarists furious after footage of baggage handler carelessly throwing guitars on the ground goes viral

Outrage has been sparked after footage of an airline baggage handler at Los Angeles Airport throwing guitars to the ground has gone viral.

Guitar players and airline operators have always had, even at the best of times, a strained relationship. Flying with electric guitars or acoustic guitars, especially when checked into the hold, is a huge gamble that can often end in broken instruments.

Madi Diaz’s 20-year-old Martin was completely wrecked after flying Delta in 2024. Emily Wolfe’s beloved Epiphone was smashed in its hardcase last year, its headstock snapped clean off, after a Southwest Airlines flight. Pete Thorn and Gilby Clarke have also famously had issues with the airline.

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Heck, in 2009, a song titled United Breaks Guitars – which tells the real-life tale of Canadian musician Dave Carroll, whose guitar was broken during a flight – was released.

The brazen lack of care or consideration displayed in the clip is something else. Posted to TikTok by Nick Ruiz, the footage shows a careless baggage handler removing guitar cases from a transport truck and unceremoniously dumping them on the ground, with some piling on top of each other.

As per Need to Know, who spoke to Ruiz about the incident, £2,250 (approx $3,000) worth of kit had been thrown to the tarmac. Obviously, it goes without saying that dropping a guitar from that height is a big no-no. But throwing it casually over the shoulder, even with the case in the picture, is something else.

“The whole situation felt wrong,” Ruiz says. “My instinct was to start filming. I hope your guitars are ok.”

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The clip, posted on March 16, has gone viral. At the time of writing, it has more than four million views, and it has sparked outrage in the comments.

“That should be a fireable offense. That’s just egregious,” says one commenter. “I’d lose my mf mind,” writes another. “Remind me to never fly with my guitar,” offers a third.

Flying with guitars is always a risk. Joe Bonamassa swears by buying an additional seat – or seats – for flying with his more prized guitars.

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Of course, touring bands on a tighter budget can’t always stretch to those outlays – and this footage will only add further worry for musicians flying with their guitars.