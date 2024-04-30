“From my dorm room in college to stages with Harry Styles, this guitar has been with me through all of it. I’m truly devastated”: Guitarist’s 20-year-old Martin wrecked after flying Delta

By Janelle Borg
published

Madi Diaz’s beloved acoustic was completely smashed despite being in a heavy-duty case with a “Fragile” sticker – which appeared to have been “scratched off purposefully”

Madi Diaz playing her Martin D-28 guitar at event
(Image credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Guitarist Madi Diaz experienced every guitarist's worst nightmare after discovering that her 20-year-old Martin acoustic guitar had been destroyed during a Delta flight. She called out the airline on Twitter/X for mishandling her instrument.

“From my dorm room in college to stages with @Harry_Styles, this guitar has been with me through ALL OF IT. @Delta I’m truly devastated by the treatment of my instrument. Insurmountable loss. Idk how to begin to replace something like this,” she tweeted.

