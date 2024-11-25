"It’s not all about the name on the guitar, it’s how you gel with it." Why you don’t always need a big name brand on your headstock – and 6 guitars that deliver superb value for your money

With the increased availability of quality budget guitars, I look into brand loyalty and why your dream guitar isn’t always what you think it is

As is becoming the norm at this time of year, our social media feeds and email inboxes are swamped with Black Friday guitar deals, all trying to sell us the latest and greatest in new gear. You might be considering buying a new electric guitar yourself, and perhaps you’re perusing the web looking for the best bang for your buck?

Maybe you’re a fan of a particular brand, I’m talking about the Gibson’s, Fender’s, and PRS’ of the world. Those brands that are synonymous with the guitar itself, and all-encompassing in their branding reach and market domination. But do you need to buy a big brand guitar these days? And is a big brand guitar really that much better than something you can get from a smaller company?

A Squier Affinity Series Strat electric guitar

Squier Affinity Series Strat

The Squier Stratocaster is as classic a part of the Fender stable as any of its more expensive models. Probably the most popular starter guitar in the world, modern variants are incredibly playable and hardy. I upgraded mine with some Seymour Duncan pickups and I still use it as a backup when gigging to this day.

An Epiphone Les Paul Special TV Yellow electric guitar

Epiphone Les Paul Special TV Yellow

This absolutely stunning guitar carries every bit of that Gibson mojo, yet costs $1,300 less. It’s got the gritty P-90s, the buttery smooth playability, and the looks to match its bigger and more expensive brother. It’s a flawlessly put-together instrument that delivers on every level.

A Soloking MS-1 Custom electric guitar

Soloking MS-1 Custom

I got to review the Soloking MS-1 for Total Guitar a year or so back and it absolutely blew me away. The neck on it is ultra-fast playing and flawlessly executed, giving you ultra-stable and smooth roasted maple at a crazy price point. The Alan Entwistle Dark Star pickups are absolutely stunning too.

A Kramer Baretta Special electric guitar

Kramer Baretta Special

It’s a bit of a one trick pony, but the Kramer Baretta Special does that trick very well. It’s got an Alnico V pickup which delivers a lot of clarity, and the fretwork is incredibly good on it considering the money. It plays brilliantly, and while it’s definitely geared for heavier styles, if you’re getting this as a first guitar you’re going to be very happy.

A Harley Benton TE-52 electric guitar

Harley Benton TE-52 - £144

This guitar costs £144, yet it plays like it was priced twice as much. It’s far superior in every way to my first guitar, brilliantly put together with a super-playable neck, and pickups that absolutely deliver those classic Tele tones. I honestly couldn’t quite believe how good this guitar was when it turned up for review.

A Yamaha Pacifica PAC012 electric guitar

Yamaha Pacifica PAC012

Okay so Yamaha are by no means a small brand, but they are often overlooked when it comes to electric guitars. The Yamaha Pacifica 012 is incredible value for money, and growing up a friend of mine had an older variant as his first guitar. He no longer plays, but it’s still in his house, still works, and you can bet I still play it every time I go over there.

