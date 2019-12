In this brand-new video, Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus demos and discusses Supro's Black Magick guitar amp.

The clip, which was shot at Guns N’ Roses’ L.A. rehearsal studio, shows Fortus' entire GNR touring rig.

Last Friday night (April 1), Guns N’ Roses played their first "reunion" show featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. Check out all their 2016 tour dates here.

For more about Supro's Black Magick amp, check out its page on suprousa.com.