GW Live at Summer NAMM 2019—Option Knob

Right now, the Guitar World staff is at the Summer NAMM show in Nashville, Tennessee, soaking up and getting the skinny on all the latest and greatest in gear.

During the show, we got a closer look at Option Knob's Danger Zone—quite frankly one of the coolest pedals we've seen this year. The pedal is demoed by guitarist Sean Williamson, whose project Velocihamster—"the world's only lap steel metal band"—we covered last year.

See and hear it in action in the video above.

