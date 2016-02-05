Hear and See the New Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay Guitar in Action

Today we bring you a brand-new demo video of a brand-new guitar: the Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay.

The StingRay guitar features updated vintage spec humbucking pickups, a super smooth modern tremolo system and off-set lightweight African Mahogany body.

The sound is big and bold when needed but smooth as glass if desired with no loss of high end thanks to the perfectly voice custom pickups with buffered output circuitry. 3-way switch accesses versatile coil combinations while oversized 4 over 2 headstock with straight string pull provide superior tuning stability. Flawless craftsmanship throughout make the Stingray a perfect culmination of old world aesthetics and styling with modern design and playability.

Check out Paul Riario's review of Ernie Ball Music Man's new Modern Classic StingRay and Cutlass guitars right here.

For more about the StringRay, visit its page on music-man.com.