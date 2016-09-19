Here’s What Happens When You Combine the World's Two Craziest Stomp Boxes

What happens when you run your guitar into an effect chain consisting of what are arguably the two strangest pedals currently in existence? We are referring, of course, to Earthquaker Devices’ Rainbow Machine and Korg’s Miku Stomp.

A guitarist who goes by the name Taoiseach decided to find out, and the results of his experiment have been duly posted on his YouTube channel, Mr.Sunshine1.618.

For those of you unfamiliar with the pedals, the Rainbow Machine creates real-time pitch shifting using digital oscillators. The pedal’s Magic control creates bizarre ascending and descending pitches, chaotic chorusing, “pixie trails” and other sonic madness.

The Miku Stomp features the synthetic voice of humanoid Hatsune Miku, which is triggered by your guitar’s signal, allowing Miku to sing along with your playing.

For this video, Taoiseach plugged his Strat into the Rainbow Machine followed by the Miku Stomp. Many of the video comments suggest that he reverse the pedal order—a logical suggestion given that the Miku is a voice, which would typically be placed in front of an effect. Taoiseach explains to one commenter, “I tried that, it ends up just sounding like the Rainbow Machine. The Miku converts the signal, and then the Rainbow Machine takes that sound and runs with it .”

We’ll have to trust him on this one. Have a listen to the craziest pedal chain of all time.