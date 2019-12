Hidden Hospitals’ singer/songwriter Dave Raymond has been endorsed by Texas-based guitar maker Jericho Guitars.

“Jericho’s Fusion 6 is the guitar I was searching for but couldn't find," Raymond said.

"It’s exactly right for my guitar playing, style and music.“

Check out the demo video below, which features "Trilogy," a track from Hidden Hospitals’ debut full length, Surface Tension, which is available now.

For more about Hidden Hospitals, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.