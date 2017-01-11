NAMM 2017: Ibanez Introduces Retro Fuzz Pedal as a Mini

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

Inspired by the recent reissue of its classic OD850 fuzz pedal, Ibanez is releasing a new mini version—the FZMINI. From the company:

Designed to capture the spirit of the full, fat fuzz tones that dominated the soundtrack of the Seventies, the compact FZMINI recreates the classic fuzz sound with a sweet, organic tone that almost feels three-dimensional. Players will appreciate its extremely musical effect as well as its small footprint.

Features include:

Made in Japan

100 percent analog circuitry—for a warm organic tone

True Bypass Switching—to prevent signal loss

Controls for sustain, tone and level—for creative flexibility.

Ibanez has a long history of making excellent guitar effects—most notably the TS808 Tube Screamer. The company's pedals continue to attract a loyal following worldwide for their durability, musicality and unique tones.

Size: 2.004”W x 3.646”L x 2.169”H

List: $128.55

For more information, visit ibanez.com.

