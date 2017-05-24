Ibanez's New RGA Iron Label RGAIX6U and RGAIX7U Guitars: See and Hear Them in Action

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

We recently shared a video demoing Ibanez’s RGAIX6FM guitar, which is part of the company’s “made for metal” RGA Iron Label series.

Today we’ve got a clip that showcases two other guitars from the series, the RGAIX6U and RGAIX7U (six- and seven-string models).

The RGA Iron Label’s “made for metal” claim does not fall short. The RGAIX6U and RGAIX7U’s unique, sleekly sculpted top offers unrestricted playability for full-thottle power chording or heavy riffing without fear of digging into the body.

Plus, for the ultimate in playability, Ibanez took their legendary super-thin, ultra-playable Wizard neck, and upped the ante to Nitro Wizard. The result is as fast and comfortable as its predecessor, but with added road-tested durability.

For the heaviest, most physically demanding music players can conjure up, the RGAIX6U and RGAIX7U come loaded with Bare Knuckle Aftermath pickups. Hand-wound in UK, these pickups deliver accelerated bass response for tracking high-speed staccato riffing, with increased focus in the mids, and superb high-end articulation.

The guitars round out with ebony fretboards, a Gibraltar Standard II bridges, a coil tap switch, and Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads.

Check out the video below. For more information, visit ibanez.com.