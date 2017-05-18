Ibanez's New RGA Iron Label RGAIX6FM Guitar: See and Hear It in Action

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

Ibanez recently released its “made for metal” line of guitars, the RGA Iron Label series. Here’s a new demo video spotlighting the series, with a focus on the RGAIX6FM.

The RGA Iron Label series was created with metal—and nothing but metal—in mind, with Ibanez’s goal to make the heaviest-sounding metal axes ever built.

As you can hear and see in this clip, that goal was certainly achieved; the RGAIX6FM delivers punishingly heavy tones, and with its flamed maple top/mahogany body, it looks killer, too.

The RGAIX6FM is equipped with DiMarzio Fusion Edge pickups, the result of a close collaboration between the two companies. The pickups have been engineered to produce a powerful, distinctive tone with a crisp, cutting high end and a tight, compressed bottom end, minus any muddy mid-range.

The guitar also features Ibanez’s legendary super-thin, ultra-playable Nitro Wizard neck, an Ebony fretboard, Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads, a Gibraltar Standard II bridge and a coil tap switch.

The RGAIX6FM also is available as a seven-string version, the RGAIX7FM.

Check out the video below. For more information, visit ibanez.com.