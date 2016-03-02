IK Multimedia Announces Lurssen Mastering Console

Lurssen Mastering Console is a groundbreaking new mastering tool for either iPad or Mac/PC that puts a lifetime’s worth of professional mastering experience at your fingertips.

Created in collaboration with Mastering Engineers Gavin Lurssen and Reuben Cohen of Multi Grammy Award winning facility Lurssen Mastering in Los Angeles, it puts you at the controls in the studio with all of the secret tools, settings and techniques that have made the Lurssen sound so sought after by the world’s top-tier recording artists and producers.

It faithfully recreates Lurssen's “whole is greater than the sum of its parts” philosophy of mastering. With it, you get a top of the line mastering processor chain that has been created and tweaked by Gavin and his team to reflect the settings they use in the studio while mastering hip-hop, rock, pop and more. With Lurssen Mastering Console, you finally have a way to make professional sounding masters no matter whether you’re in the studio or on the go.

A sound philosophy

Lurssen Mastering Console is a totally new approach to digital audio mastering. It provides a complete emulation of the entire mastering processing chain used by world-renowned mastering engineers Gavin Lurssen and Reuben Cohen and their team. This chain includes tube equalizers, solid state equalizers, limiters, de-essers and solid state compressors.

The simulation of this chain reflects their “whole chain philosophy."

Lurssen Mastering Console models and recreates the interactions between the individual processors in its chain down to the actual gear hookup schematics themselves.

This approach effectively gives you access to over 25 years worth of knowledge in the form of workflow secrets, special techniques, signal chains and technical know-how.

Master your audio everywhere

No matter whether you use iPad or a Mac or PC, there's a Lurssen Mastering Console for you. It is available in two different versions depending on your needs.

It's available as an iPad app—just the thing for when you want to master on the go or demo your material on a wide variety of sound sources while mastering. This app is available as a free download with multiple trial period options available via in-app purchase.

It's also available as software for your Mac or PC. This version can be used either standalone or as an Audio Units, VST 2, VST 3 or AAX plug-in in your DAW of choice for amazing audio mastering in the studio or on your laptop.

When you master, you want your audio productions to sound good when played on a wide variety of different speakers and setups from car radios to home hi-fis, iPods to club sound systems and more.

Lurssen Mastering Console helps you achieve consistently great sounding results because it lets you demo your projects on a wide variety of soundsystems thanks to its iPad version.

Now you can take your projects with you anywhere so you can hear exactly how they perform in the wild.

A lifetime’s worth of mastering experience at your fingertips

It’s easy to get great results with Lurssen Mastering Console. It comes with 25 unique mastering templates, called “Styles,” that custom tailor its mastering processing chain for hip-hop, country, rock, Americana and more. These templates eliminate all the hard work of the mastering process; Gavin and his team have set everything up for you from the signal flow to the individual settings of each processor. All you have to do is load a track, choose a template and you’ll be ready to start mastering. Or, in other words, Lurssen Mastering Console can help you achieve amazingly professional results even when a trip to Lurssen Mastering in Los Angeles just isn’t in the budget.

Streamlined control

Once you’ve selected a template, Lurssen Mastering Console presents you with three easy to use controls that let you adjust the master to your taste. Just like in Gavin’s studio, you can adjust a linked Input Drive, adjust a five band EQ and also use a special “PUSH” knob. The PUSH knob is particularly important because it lets you subtly and uniformly nudge the EQs so you can “ride” the flow of the song and highlight parts, adding that special Lurssen magic to your masters. You also get two VU meters, a master bypass switch (quite handy for hearing your work versus the original file) and a STEREO/MONO monitoring switch. You can record the real-time adjustments to the two master knobs via the automation feature so you can really dig into the nitty gritty of your master and record your work for later.

Visualize a waveform

Lurssen Mastering Console lets you see your audio thanks to this handy waveform display. You can loop audio here, view and edit automation data and move freely through your chosen song.

Styles and control

Lurssen Mastering Console has been designed to sound great without any tweaking required on your part. That being said, you can view and alter some of the settings of Gavin’s processing chain thanks to the Chain view screen. Here you can view the individual components that comprise each Style template and make adjustments to things like gain reduction on specific pieces of gear. You can save your changes to the Style templates as presets, which can also store different EQ settings.

Powerful processing and effortless export

As with mixing, mastering is about ensuring that your audio sounds as good as possible on as many playback devices as possible. Lurssen Mastering Console allows for an extreme degree of sonic detail thanks to its 88.2/96kHz DSP processing. Finished audio rendered with Lurssen Mastering Console sounds great in any format. It allows for export to all popular file formats from AAC to WAV, FLAC and beyond.

Projects in Lurssen Mastering Console for Mac and PC are compatible with Lurssen Mastering for iPad. That means that if you have both applications, you can transfer your projects and use the iPad version to hear how your work sounds on a variety of different output devices (you can also use the iPad version to finish projects and vice versa).

With Lurssen Mastering Console, musicians finally have a way to achieve professional-quality audio mastering results any time and everywhere they go.

Try before you buy

Lurssen Mastering Console for iPad is free to try. That means you can experience its amazing ease of use and phenomenal sound today for no cost whatsoever. A random noise will interrupt playback in the demo version. Want to try it for a while without the noise? A number of in-app purchases allow you to demo the full version: You can try it for two days, one week, one month or you can purchase unlimited functionality.

Lurssen Mastering Console for Mac/PC is free to try for 10 days. A random noise will interrupt playback after the trial period expires.

