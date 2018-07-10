Trending

Jacques Pedals Introduces the New Bête Noire Combo Effect Pedal

Jacques has introduces its new Bête Noire pedal.

From the company: The newest addition to Jacques quality professional effect pedals, the Bête Noire is designed to artfully combine modulation and distortion. The Bête Noire recreates plexi tube amp natural distortion with a complete array of controls, and features an inboard vintage analog Phasing effect ideally mixable or used separately.

A newly engineered circuit tailors the Bête Noire's amp-like distortion, giving its phasing modulation perfect room to breathe.

Features:

  • European quality construction
  • New plexi distortion circuit
  • ‘Brown’ switch mode
  • ‘Variac’ gain control
  • Built-in analog phasing
  • Effects can be used separately or mixed to perfection
  • New ‘Chomp’ bass attack control
  • Acclaimed Silent True Bypass switch
  • 9v standard operation

The Bête Noire has a street price of $250 and is available at select retailers. It can also be purchased directly from Jacques Pedals online store at www.jacquespedals.com