Jacques Pedals Introduces the New Bête Noire Combo Effect Pedal

Jacques has introduces its new Bête Noire pedal.
From the company: The newest addition to Jacques quality professional effect pedals, the Bête Noire is designed to artfully combine modulation and distortion. The Bête Noire recreates plexi tube amp natural distortion with a complete array of controls, and features an inboard vintage analog Phasing effect ideally mixable or used separately.
A newly engineered circuit tailors the Bête Noire's amp-like distortion, giving its phasing modulation perfect room to breathe.
Features:
- European quality construction
- New plexi distortion circuit
- ‘Brown’ switch mode
- ‘Variac’ gain control
- Built-in analog phasing
- Effects can be used separately or mixed to perfection
- New ‘Chomp’ bass attack control
- Acclaimed Silent True Bypass switch
- 9v standard operation
The Bête Noire has a street price of $250 and is available at select retailers. It can also be purchased directly from Jacques Pedals online store at www.jacquespedals.com