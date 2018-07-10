Jacques Pedals Introduces the New Bête Noire Combo Effect Pedal

Jacques has introduces its new Bête Noire pedal.

From the company: The newest addition to Jacques quality professional effect pedals, the Bête Noire is designed to artfully combine modulation and distortion. The Bête Noire recreates plexi tube amp natural distortion with a complete array of controls, and features an inboard vintage analog Phasing effect ideally mixable or used separately.

A newly engineered circuit tailors the Bête Noire's amp-like distortion, giving its phasing modulation perfect room to breathe.

Features:

European quality construction



New plexi distortion circuit



‘Brown’ switch mode



‘Variac’ gain control



Built-in analog phasing



Effects can be used separately or mixed to perfection



New ‘Chomp’ bass attack control



Acclaimed Silent True Bypass switch



9v standard operation

The Bête Noire has a street price of $250 and is available at select retailers. It can also be purchased directly from Jacques Pedals online store at www.jacquespedals.com