Jericho Guitars Unveils Edge Series Electric Guitars

(Image credit: Jericho Guitars)

Jericho Guitars has unveiled its new Edge Series electric guitars.

The company's first standard scale electric guitar features a new scale length, 25.75 inches.

Six- and seven-string versions are available in standard (25.75”) and baritone (27”) scale lengths; eight-string versions carry a 27-inch scale with five-ply (maple/walnut/maple/walnut/maple) neck-through construction.

All versions of Edge Series guitars feature a hand-selected/lightly weighted/lightly finished walnut body, which gives the guitar a tangibly sharper attack, sweetened midrange, firm/quick low-end and resonation from top to bottom. All accompanying woods and components are designed around these properties and feature maple necks to define the highs, leaving you with an insanely resonant/strongly defined tone that is unmistakably tight and fully focused.

The series is available in three tiers: bolt-on, neck-through and Premium Edition. The Premium version is decked out in a ¼-inch wenge top, wenge fretboard, five-ply (wenge/walnut/wenge/walnut/wenge) neck-through construction and custom-made black Hipshot bridge and locking tuners with gold fitted thumbscrews.

Edge Series specs include:

25.75” or 27” Scale Lengths

Open-Pore Finish

Jericho Alnico V Hand Wound Pickups (Edge Premium SD Nazul/Sentient)

Choice of Natural or Transparent Black stains

1 Vol/1Tone/3 Way w/Push-Pull Tone Knob (coil split/deactivates magnet)

Edge 6 Bolt on: Suggested retail price of $1,112 with a street price of $699.99

Edge 6 Neck Through: Suggested price of $1,275 with a street price of $799.99

Edge 6 Premium: Suggest retail price of $2,223 with a street price of $1399.99

For more information, visit jerichoguitars.com.