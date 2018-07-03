Jericho Guitars Unveils the Script S-1 Acoustic Guitar

Adding to the company’s highly sought-after line of direct-to-consumer boutique products, Jericho Guitars is announcing its first acoustic guitar line, the Script S-1.

The long-scale acoustic appeals to songwriters of all types. It makes no difference if you go from bedroom to jam-spot, or studio to stage. S-1 is hand-crafted for your explicitly focused purpose: inspiration.

Features:

Solid Sitka Spruce Top

Sapele Back and Sides

26.5” Long-Scale Neck

Hand-Cut Bone Nut

Modified Grand Auditorium Body

Fishman INK-4 Electronics

Suggested Retail Price is $1,599 with a special, limited time street price of $999 when ordered directly from Jericho Guitars.

For sound samples and more, visit jerichoguitars.com/product/script.