John Petrucci Demos Signature Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty Guitar — Video

In this new video posted by Ernie Ball, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci demos and discusses the John Petrucci Majesty electric guitar from Ernie Ball Music Man.

"The Majesty guitar symbolizes the very reason why I am so proud to be a Music Man artist," Petrucci says. "I had the idea for this guitar a couple of years ago, but it is because of their innovative spirit and dedication to the art of guitar building that it is now a reality.

"I am so grateful that I am able to collaborate with the best guitar company on the planet and so incredibly proud that together we have created what is to me, the perfect musical instrument for guitar players. I really hope you get a chance to play one and am confident that you will feel the same!"

For more about the Majesty, visit music-man.com.

Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty Specs:

• Size: 6 string: 12" wide, 1-3/4" thick, 37" long (30.4 cm wide, 4.5 cm thick, 94.0 cm long) 7 String: 12" wide, 1-3/4" thick, 38" long (30.4 cm wide, 4.5 cm thick, 96.5 cm long)

• Weight: 6 string: 6 lbs, 12 oz (3.06 kg) - varies slightly 7 String: 7 lbs, 8 oz (3.29 kg) - varies slightly

• Body Wood: Basswood with maple top and mahogany through neck

• Body Finish: Matte

• Body Colors: Polar Noir, Glacial Frost, Iced Crimson, Siberian Sapphire, Arctic Dream, Copper Fire, Goldmine, Silver Lining

• Bridge: Custom John Petrucci Music Man® Piezo floating tremolo, made of black pearl plated (chrome for Precious Metal Series), hardened steel with stainless steel saddles.

• Scale Length: 25-1/2" (64.8 cm)

• Neck Radius: 17" (43.2 cm)

• Headstock Size: Angled & Only 5-7/8" (14.9 cm) long

• Frets: 24 - Medium Jumbo profile, Stainless Steel

• Neck Width: 6 string: 1-11/16" (43.0 mm) at nut, 2-1/4" (57.2 mm) at last fret 7 String: 1-7/8" (47.6 mm) at nut, 2-7/16" (61.9 mm) at last fret

• Neck Wood: Honduran Mahogany

• Fingerboard: Ebony

• Fret Markers: Custom JP Majesty Inlays

• Neck Finish: Matte

• Neck Colors: Color matches body

• Tuning Machines: Schaller M6-IND locking with black pearl buttons (Chrome on Precious Metal Series)

• Truss Rod: Adjustable - no component or string removal

• Neck Attachment: Through neck design

• Electronic Shielding: Graphite acrylic resin coated body cavity and aluminum control cover

• Controls: Custom Music Man active preamp; push/push volume for gain boost, 500kohm push/push passive tone for custom 2 pickup configurations - .022µF tone capacitor

• Switching: three-way toggle pickup selector, with custom center position configuration; three-way toggle piezo/magnetic selector, momentary mono/stereo output knob (Piezo Volume)

• Pickups: HH - DiMarzio Illuminators; Piezo bridge pickup

• Left Handed: No

• Strings: 6 String: 10p-13p-17p-26-36-46 (RPS 10 Slinkys #2240) 7 String: 10p-13p-17p-26-36-46-56 (RPS 10 Slinkys #2240 with added P01156)