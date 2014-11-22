John Petrucci Samples Prototype Mesa/Boogie Mark 5 Twenty-Five Guitar Amp — Video

Late last week, the gang at Mesa/Boogie posted a video of Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci (and his signature Ernie Ball/Music Man Majesty guitar) testing out a prototype of the company's Mark 5 Twenty-Five guitar amp.

From the company:

"Petrucci visited the Mesa factory in April 2014 before his San Francisco show. It was a great day to have John play through an early prototype of the Mark 5 Twenty-Five for the first time.

"We took the fly-on-the-wall approach to capture the experience and got some epic playing from John, some great tones and a bunch of good times with Mesa founder Randall Smith, "Tone Boy" Doug West and the rest of the Mesa team.

"John played through all the various modes and many different settings through a Mini Rectifier 1x12, a Rectifier 1x12 and, at the end, a 4x12 Rectifier Standard Slant with Celestion Vintage 30s. He also played with a few different delays (TC Electronics G-Major and Jim Dunlop Carbon Copy Analog Delay) in the loop for singing solo tones.

"Recorded with the Mark Five: 25, various cabinets (listed above) and a Shure SM57 and a Sennheiser 421."

For more about the current incarnation of the Mark 5 Twenty-Five amp, head here.

