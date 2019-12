Joyo has announced the R-01 Tauren overdrive, the first in its new R series of pedals.

The stripped-down stompbox sports Volume, Gain and Tone knobs and an LED toggle, and according to Joyo boasts “warm transparent overdrive that adds dynamic gain to the signal without altering the tone of the guitar.”

The new pedal is being offered at the extremely affordable price of $54.99.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to joyoaudio.com.