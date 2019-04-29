Joyo Debuts New MA-10 Portable Amps

Joyo has debuted its new MA-10, a dual-channel portable guitar amp for electric, acoustic and bass guitars.

Each MA-10 is packed with two channels, a headphone out plus a five-inch off-frequency speaker for playing music via the 3.5 aux in.

The MA-10 features hidden shoulder strap buckles for easy transport. A power supply for the amp is available, but six AA batteries can also power it for up to three hours.

The Joyo MA-10A (acoustic), MA-10E (electric) and MA-10B (bass) are available now for $38.99, $32.99 and $35.99 respectively.

For more info on the MA-10, head on over to joyoaudio.com.