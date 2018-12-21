Joyo Introduces New Cab Box Cabinet Modeling Pedal

Joyo has introduced the Cab Box, the newest entry in its R line of pedals. The cabinet modeling unit uses Impulse Responses, and boasts four tube power amp simulations, 20 cabinet models and 11 classic microphone models, all of which are accessed by scrolling through the center screen.

There are 20 also preset loading locations, as well as support for storing 10 third party IRs, which can be loaded by connecting to a PC through the USB.

Controls on the Cab Box are: Master, Select, Power Amp, Cab/Mic, EQ, Save, Home and LED Toggle.

The Cab Box is available for $199.

For more information head over to JoyoAudio.com.