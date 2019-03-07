Kemper Updates Profiler With Five New “Big Studio Machine”-Grade Reverbs

Kemper has announced Profiler OS 5.7, which introduces five new “big studio machine“-grade reverb effects: Spring Reverb, Natural Reverb, Easy Reverb, Echo Reverb and Cirrus Reverb.

Below is information on the five effects, straight from Kemper:

"The Spring Reverb is inspired by the most sought-after spring reverb for guitarists: the Reverb Tank from 1963. Two prominent characteristics define this legendary reverb sound: one is the lack of low frequencies, due to a steep low cut filter used in the original design. The other is the haunting sound that resembles water dripping in a cave. To faithfully recreate this effect, Kemper have provided a dedicated intensity parameter called 'Dripstone.'

"The Natural Reverb is based on the latest digital reverb science and technology. Natural Reverb is capable of creating all kinds of natural sounding rooms — from ambiences too short to be noticed, to lush and epic spaces. This also includes plate reverb simulations, and even artificial and synthesizer-like reverb pads — all achievable with just the turn of two or three knobs.

"The Echo Reverb is a delay combined with a reverb. In other words: a Natural Reverb with a feedback control added to its predelay to create rhythmic repetitions of the reverb tail. So, instead of using a straight delay type for a rhythmic enhancement, use the Echo Reverb for diffuse and soft echo reflections, when you find a regular delay is sounding too concrete or direct for your needs.

"The Cirrus Reverb starts where the Natural Reverb ends. Its specialty are long, ethereal reverb tails with exceptionally slow reverb onsets. For that reason, the Cirrus Reverb does not feature a predelay. The modulation pattern is also different to the Natural Reverb: it does not build up by time but stays consistent instead.

OS 5.7 also features a Legacy Reverb based on the first reverb algorithm created for the Profiler. The inclusion maintain full backward compatibility with rigs that have been created before the advent of the most recent operating system.

Additionally, all effects including Delay and Reverb can now be positioned freely into any FX slot before or after the Amplifier section.

For more information, head over to Kemper Amps.