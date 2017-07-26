The Latest from Mezzabarba Custom Amplification at the 2017 Summer NAMM Show

Mezzabarba Custom Amplification appeared at the Summer NAMM show this year to debut their line of amps in the US.

In the clip below, we chat with company representative JP Cervoni to get a run-down on these handmade Italian amplifiers. “The Mezzabarba line is a point-to-point, top-quality, easy-to-use amplifier line,” he shares.

Cervoni gives us some details on a few Mezzabarba models including the Z35 head, Z18 combo, and the 100-watt MZero Overdrive head.

Established more than 20 years ago, Mezzabarba amps are entirely hand-crafted in Italy. The company has another home base in Los Angeles, where they serve US-based customers with tech support and more.

Hear the amps in the video below, and to find out more, visit mezzabarba.com.