At the 2017 Summer NAMM Show in Nashville, we dropped by the ToneWood Amps booth to check out their offerings. While we were there, guitarist Mike Dawes, a Guitar World regular, demonstrated ToneWood's magic.

Dawes sings the praises of the amp, which can be attached directly to the back of your acoustic guitar, before providing a fascinating demo in a soundproof "whisper room." You can check out the demo below.

