Lawrence Petross Design Unveils New Seventy 4 Overdrive

Lawrence Petross Design has introduced the Seventy 4, a handcrafted all-analog overdrive pedal based on classic Seventies-era British amps.

The Seventy 4 boasts a High, Mid and Low EQ section, along with Level, Presence and Gain controls. There’s also true bypass switching and super low self noise, as well as a 9V Low Current Draw 2mA.

Each pedal is hand signed by Petross in Mesa, Arizona.

The Seventy 4 is available for $199.99.

For more information or to purchase, head over to Lawrence Petross Design.