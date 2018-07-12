Line 6 Debuts New Spider V 20 Practice Amp

Line 6 Spider V 20 (Image credit: Line 6)

Line 6 has unveiled its new Spider V 20 practice amp.

The new, 20-watt practice amp features 16 amp and effect presets, plus color-coded controls and front-panel buttons. Each preset features three effects that can be switched in and out via dedicated FX buttons on the front panel.

Other features include a dedicated reverb control, a 1/8” headphone output and a tap/tuner button for delay/modulation tap tempo and access to the onboard tuner.

The amp hooks up to a Mac, PC or mobile device via the micro-USB port for editing and additional sounds using the Spider V Remote app. It also includes a free download of Steinberg’s Cubase LE for recording.

The Line 6 Spider V 20 is available now in the United States, and will be available everywhere else beginning in August, for $179.

For more info on the amp, head on over to line6.com.